KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Colony Day

Colony, Alabama, has long been a haven for Black people, even though it’s just miles from a former sundown town. How Black residents still celebrate Colony Day, on All Things Considered. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Tani Cantil-Sakauye Reflects on Twelve Years as Chief Justice of California

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye addresses a hearing in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012.
California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye addresses a hearing in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. (Paul Sakuma/AP Photo)

Chief Justice of California Tani Cantil-Sakauye is stepping down in January after serving a 12-year term on the state's high court. Nominated by former republican governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, she was the first non-white person and the second woman to lead the court. She joins us to reflect on her time on the bench, the future of the California judiciary and her newly announced next role as president and CEO of the Public Policy Institute of California.

Guests:

Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Chief Justice of California

Sponsored