The death of the 22-year old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, for a supposed violation of the country’s strict dress code, has sparked protests across Iran and around the world. As Iranian citizens protest in call for justice and women's rights reform, many have gotten arrested, injured and even killed. We'll talk with Iranians here in the U.S. about the reactions to Amini's death and the status of women's rights in Iran.
Ongoing Protests in Iran and Locally Call for Women’s Rights and Justice
(Martin Pope via Getty Images)
Guests:
Persis Karim, Iranian-American poet and essayist; director for the Center of Iranian Diaspora Studies, San Francisco State University
Shaghayegh Cyrous, artist
Hoda Katebi, writer, community organizer and creative educator
