Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

The Week’s Business News

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points this week in an attempt to tame inflation, and all but promised more hikes to come. A look at what this means for the economy, along with the rest of the week’s business news. see more
Forum

Adrian Hon on the Gamified Life

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Adrian Hon poses for a portrait. (Photo by Joshua Fray)

Points, badges, progress bars and leaderboards: they’re among the games designed to make dull activities fun -- and to make us more productive at the gym, in school or at work. But to video game developer Adrian Hon, gamification has become the twenty-first century’s most advanced form of behavioral control, coercing our decisions and justifying corporate and government surveillance. We’ll talk to Hon about his new book “You’ve Been Played.”

Guests:

Adrian Hon, game developer and author, "You've Been Played: How Corporations, Governments and Schools Use Games to Control Us All."

