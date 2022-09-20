Ukraine Hopes to Retake More Ground Before Winter

Ukraine surprised both Russia and the world last week with sharp counter offensives in the northeast that have retaken land occupied by Russian troops. Ukrainian forces liberating these areas have discovered not only hastily abandoned Russian outposts, but also further signs of war crimes: outside the town of Izium, a mass grave containing over 400 bodies, primarily civilians, some bearing evidence of torture, is in the process of being exhumed. As winter approaches, both sides of the war hope to make decisive progress and the United States on Friday pledged an additional $600 million to assist Ukraine. We’ll talk about where the war stands.