Fog is an indelible part of the magic and culture of San Francisco, providing inspiration for poets and artists and a sometimes-welcome buffer against summer heat. But a new New York Times story by John Branch warns that fog’s future is uncertain, imperiled by a changing climate. Branch joins us to talk about his reporting on the city's famous fog and its elusive future.
The Future of San Francisco's Famous Fog is, Well, Foggy
(Alan Tobey via Getty Images)
Guests:
John Branch, reporter, the New York Times
