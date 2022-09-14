CNN Wants to Offer Balanced News. Step One Was to Part Ways with Its Trump Critics

CNN is a cable news network in flux. Earlier this month, John Harwood, its White House correspondent, announced his departure one day after he stated on air that, “The Republican Party right now is led by a dishonest demagogue. Many, many Republicans are rallying behind his lies about the 2020 election.” The network also recently fired Brian Stelter, a frequent critic of Trump and Fox News. The changes at CNN have caused speculation that these moves may be influenced by cable mogul, John Malone, one of its major investors, who has praised Fox News and openly expressed a hope that CNN would “evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with, and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing.” But where is the middle ground when some politicians routinely attack the truth as lies and push misinformation as truth? We’ll talk to media critic Jay Rosen about the future of journalism in a post-Trump era.