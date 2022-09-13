KQED is a proud member of
Returning to Home in Ukraine

A village in Ukraine was destroyed by airstrikes then occupied briefly by Russian soldiers. Now residents are returning to what’s left of their neighborhood, rebuilding their lives as they remember neighbors they’ve lost.see more
Forum

Why Illegal Weed Is Booming In California

Alexis Madrigal
at 10:00 AM
 (Brian van der Brug for Los Angeles Times © 2022.)

California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016 promising to create the “largest legal weed market in the world,” according to a recent story in the Los Angeles Times. Legalization promised to generate millions of new tax dollars and lure marijuana farmers and sellers away from the black market. That didn’t happen as planned. Instead, illegal cannabis farming has exploded. We’ll dig into the L.A. Times investigation that examines the violence, deaths, and environmental damage from the illegal grows and why the law legalizing pot has fallen so short.

Guests:

Paige St. John, investigative reporter, Los Angeles Times; author of the recent article, "The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths"

