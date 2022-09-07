KQED is a proud member of
Who Really Benefits From Federal Tax Credits?

The federal government offers a tax credit to companies that hire people facing significant barriers to employment. Marketplace has the story of an unlikely beneficiary.see more
Forum

New CalEPA Secretary Yana Garcia on California’s Environmental Goals

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Tiffany Nguyen via Getty Images)

California’s new Secretary for Environmental Protection, Amelia Yana Garcia Gonzalez, is no stranger to community-based and indigenous-led environmental justice. As CalEPA’s Deputy Secretary for Environmental Justice, Tribal Affairs and Border Relations, Garcia centered collaborations with Mexican community and environmental justice organizations, informed by her own experiences growing up in Oakland, California, and Oaxaca and Chiapas, Mexico. The first Latina Secretary of CalEPA, Garcia joins us to share how she plans to steer the agency on climate change, air and water quality and environmental justice.

Guests:

Amelia Yana Garcia Gonzalez, Secretary for Environmental Protection, CalEPA

