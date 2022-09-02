KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
5:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Sweeping Climate, Reproductive Rights Bills Head to Gov. Newsom's Desk

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
California state Capitol photographed at state Capitol on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Sacramento, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

California state lawmakers were up until the early morning hours Thursday, casting votes on the remaining bills of the legislative session. Measures to combat climate change, protect abortion rights and expand affordable housing are among the hundreds of bills now headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has until September 30 to sign or veto them. We'll talk with political reporters about what passed, what failed and what’s ahead.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Alexei Koseff, reporter, CalMatters

Lara Korte, state politics reporter, Politico; co-author, Politico's California Playbook

