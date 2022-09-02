California state lawmakers were up until the early morning hours Thursday, casting votes on the remaining bills of the legislative session. Measures to combat climate change, protect abortion rights and expand affordable housing are among the hundreds of bills now headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has until September 30 to sign or veto them. We'll talk with political reporters about what passed, what failed and what’s ahead.
Sweeping Climate, Reproductive Rights Bills Head to Gov. Newsom's Desk
California state Capitol photographed at state Capitol on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Sacramento, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Guests:
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
Alexei Koseff, reporter, CalMatters
Lara Korte, state politics reporter, Politico; co-author, Politico's California Playbook
Sponsored