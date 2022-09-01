Massive Heat Wave to Engulf California

The setting sun lights up the dry hills surrounding the valley in a soft golden color

The setting sun lights up the dry hills surrounding the valley in a soft golden color (Photo via Getty Images)

It’s hot outside and getting hotter. Excessive heat warnings are in effect this week for Southern and Central California, with temperatures as high as 112 degrees in the San Fernando and San Joaquin Valleys and 115 degrees in the Inland Empire expected by Labor Day. And temperatures in Northern California are expected to be up to 20 degrees warmer than normal through Tuesday. We’ll talk about who’s most at risk, how to stay cool and how California’s state and local officials are thinking about mitigating the effects of heat and record temperatures induced by climate change.

Guests:

David Lawrence , meteorologist and Emergency Response Specialist, National Weather Service

V. Kelly Turner , co-director, Luskin Center for Innovation - which does policy research to solve environmental challenges; associate professor of Urban Planning and Geography, UCLA

Dr. Gina Solomon , principal investigator, Public Health Institute - a nonprofit dedicated to public health research, programs and policies, in Oakland, CA; clinical professor of Medicine, University of California San Francisco

Eduardo Garcia , assemblymember, California's 56th State Assembly District - which includes cities and unincorporated communities in eastern Riverside County and Imperial County; lead sponsor, Assembly Bill 2238 2243