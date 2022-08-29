KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Fans of San Francisco's Beloved Castro Theater Balk at Proposed Changes

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
The interior of the Castro Theatre in San Francisco on Aug. 10, 2022. (Photo by Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Big changes are planned for San Francisco’s beloved Castro Theater, which celebrated its 100th birthday this year. Live music promoter Another Planet Entertainment, which now manages the storied venue, wants to restore and renovate it. That includes replacing the orchestra style seats with removable ones allowing for standing room concerts. But more than five thousand fans of the theater have signed a petition opposing the renovation. We’ll talk about the future of the Castro Theater and we want to hear from you. Share one of your favorite memories from the Castro
Theater.

Guests:

Gabe Meline, senior editor, KQED Arts & Culture.

Mary Conde, production director, Another Planet Entertainment.

Peter Pastreich, executive director, Castro Theatre Conservancy - a nonprofit committed to the preservation of the Castro Theatre, and to the preservation of the kind of programming that has served its community and San Francisco for the last 100 years.

