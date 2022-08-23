California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Monday that would have allowed San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles to test out supervised drug use centers. New York City is home to two such centers that are operated and funded by nonprofits. Advocates say those centers have saved dozens of lives of people who otherwise may have overdosed on city streets while critics say they encourage drug addiction. We’ll discuss whether advocates will keep pushing for safe injection sites in California and how effectively those centers have functioned in other places.
Do Safe Injection Sites Have A Future In California After Newsom Veto?
In this November 30, 2021 photo, syringes and vials of Naloxone are shown during the media tour of the supervised drug injection site OnPoint, in New York. - New York City has opened two supervised drug injection sites in the Harlem and Washington Heights neighborhoods in an effort to address the increase in overdose deaths. Operated by OnPoint NYC, a consortium of two nonprofit social welfare organizations, these centers are the first to be officially licensed in the United States. They offer opioid and other drug users a variety of services, including addiction treatment. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show
Heather Knight, columnist, San Francisco Chronicle
Caroline Lewis, health reporter, WNYC/New York Public Media
Stephanie Nolen, global health reporter, New York Times
