Roadblocks to Resources for the East Bay’s Latinx and Maya Mam Immigrants

The pandemic has hit the East Bay’s Latino immigrant community disproportionately hard. And to make matters worse, many were unable to access services that were available - things like rent relief, food aid, and help with utility bills. A recent El Tímpano report, produced in collaboration with Latino USA, looks at the consequences of these obstacles as well as community solutions. We’ll discuss the report, which also highlights the role of language barriers and the unique challenges faced by Maya Guatemalans in the East Bay who speak an indigenous language called Mam.