KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Roadblocks to Resources for the East Bay’s Latinx and Maya Mam Immigrants

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

People wear masks as they walk on International Boulevard in the Fruitvale area of Oakland, California on Sunday, June 28, 2020. (Gabrielle Lurie/The San Francisco Chronicle )

The pandemic has hit the East Bay’s Latino immigrant community disproportionately hard. And to make matters worse, many were unable to access services that were available - things like rent relief, food aid, and help with utility bills. A recent El Tímpano report, produced in collaboration with Latino USA, looks at the consequences of these obstacles as well as community solutions. We’ll discuss the report, which also highlights the role of language barriers and the unique challenges faced by Maya Guatemalans in the East Bay who speak an indigenous language called Mam.

Guests:

Tania Quintana, program coordinator, Education Super Highway; community organizer, researcher and writer.

Madeleine Bair, journalist and founder of El Tímpano.

Linda Roman, program specialist, Tech Exchange.

Sponsored