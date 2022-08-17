In 1969, a group of students, activists and community members in Berkeley transformed a muddy abandoned parking lot into a park. They called it People's Park and ever since, the space has served as a hub for political organizing, culture and community. But throughout its 53 year history, there have been ongoing disputes over the land between the park community and the park’s owner, UC Berkeley. Now, the university has big plans to build housing on the site, which has led to recent clashes between protesters and police. We’ll hear from the UC and opponents of the plan, and we ask our listeners: what should the future of the park look like?
The Battle for People's Park
((Jane Tyska for East Bay Times via Getty Images))
Guests:
Dan Mogulof, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs, University of California, Berkeley
Harvey Smith, member of People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group; author of "Berkeley and the New Deal"
Supriya Yelimeli, housing and homelessness reporter, Berkeleyside
