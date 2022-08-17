KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Battle for People's Park

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
In 1969, a group of students, activists and community members in Berkeley transformed a muddy abandoned parking lot into a park. They called it People's Park and ever since, the space has served as a hub for political organizing, culture and community. But throughout its 53 year history, there have been ongoing disputes over the land between the park community and the park’s owner, UC Berkeley. Now, the university has big plans to build housing on the site, which has led to recent clashes between protesters and police. We’ll hear from the UC and opponents of the plan, and we ask our listeners: what should the future of the park look like? 

Guests:

Dan Mogulof, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs, University of California, Berkeley

Harvey Smith, member of People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group; author of "Berkeley and the New Deal"

Supriya Yelimeli, housing and homelessness reporter, Berkeleyside

