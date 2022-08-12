"My ideas about the Inland Empire have always been seeded with a prickly skepticism" writes Tyrone Beason in the latest installment of his L.A. Times series, "My Country." But as Beason immersed himself in the vast region, he discovered a bygone California of orange trees and wild burros that's drawing more and more people of color who are escaping expensive and predominantly white coastal cities. We'll talk to Beason about his journeys in the Inland Empire and how migration is reshaping the region racially, politically and culturally.
Coastal Californians of Color Feel Inland Empire's Lure
Diamond Valley Lake, one of Southern California's largest reservoirs (800,000 acre-feet) used primarily for drinking water and agriculture, is filled with water from the Colorado River and viewed at 75% capacity on the morning of November 18, 2021, near Hemet, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
Guests:
Tyrone Beason, staff writer, Los Angeles Times - His recent piece for the Times is "In the vastness of the Inland Empire, people of color find ‘peace in these troubled times.’"
Fatima Nelson, recent Inland Empire transplant; community engagement specialist, UC Riverside’s Center for Social Innovation.
