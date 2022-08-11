Are You Just Distracted or Is It Adult ADHD?

It’s estimated that over 8% of adults in the U.S. have ADHD, also known as attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. For many adults, life during the pandemic, with its shifts in schedule and intense demand for multi-tasking, made them more aware of disordered feelings, leading them to an ADHD diagnosis. In other instances, parents who are in the process of getting their child diagnosed with ADHD realize that they suffer from many of the same symptoms as their kids. Indeed, ADHD is often underdiagnosed in women and people of color. We’ll look at what it’s like to be diagnosed with ADHD as an adult and how to manage and live with it.

Guests:

Stephen Hinshaw , distinguished professor of Psychology, University of California, Berkeley; professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, UC San Francisco; author, "Straight Talk about ADHD in Girls" - released this month, and "Another Kind of Madness: A Journey through the Stigma and Hope of Mental Illness"

Sara Chung , post-doctoral fellow, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, UCSF School of Medicine - Chung was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult