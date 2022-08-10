KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Yellowstone’s Gateway Communities

In June, severe flooding in Yellowstone National Park not only kept visitors out, but it may also have lasting effects on nearby towns depending on tourism. A visit to Yellowstone’s gateway communities.see more
Forum

FBI Search of Trump Residence Prompts Republican Outcry

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
The FBI executed a search of Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, FL residence on Monday, suggesting that the Department of Justice could be edging closer to bringing criminal charges against the former president. News of the raid prompted house minority leader Kevin McCarthy to issue a statement accusing the DOJ of “weaponized politicization” and warning Attorney General Merrick Garland to “preserve your documents and clear your calendar.” Meanwhile, a federal appellate court ruled Tuesday that the House Ways and Means Committee may legally obtain Trump’s tax returns from the I.R.S. We’ll talk about the legal and political implications of both developments and how republican officials are responding.

Guests:

Zack Beauchamp, senior correspondent, Vox

Jessica Levinson, professor of law, Loyola Law School; host of the podcast “Passing Judgment”

