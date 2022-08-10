FBI Search of Trump Residence Prompts Republican Outcry

The FBI executed a search of Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, FL residence on Monday, suggesting that the Department of Justice could be edging closer to bringing criminal charges against the former president. News of the raid prompted house minority leader Kevin McCarthy to issue a statement accusing the DOJ of “weaponized politicization” and warning Attorney General Merrick Garland to “preserve your documents and clear your calendar.” Meanwhile, a federal appellate court ruled Tuesday that the House Ways and Means Committee may legally obtain Trump’s tax returns from the I.R.S. We’ll talk about the legal and political implications of both developments and how republican officials are responding.