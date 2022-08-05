KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Controversial Booster Decision

The FDA has decided not to expand eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot this summer. And some are puzzled by that. More on this controversial decision, on All Things Considered. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Controversial Booster Decision

The FDA has decided not to expand eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot this summer. And some are puzzled by that. More on this controversial decision, on All Things Considered. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Birth Mothers Share Their Adoption Experiences

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Portrait of newborn girl (0-1months) with mother
 (Mike Kemp via Getty Images)

Adoption is frequently cited, particularly among those opposed to abortion, as a solution to an unwanted pregnancy. But in fact, fewer than one in ten people denied abortion care chooses to put their child up for adoption, according to UCSF studies, and among all abortion seekers, less than one percent chooses adoption. We’ll explore why, and we’ll hear from women who did choose adoption about their experiences.

Guests:

Angie Swanson-Kyriaco, birth mother; executive director, MPower Alliance

Gretchen Sisson, sociologist in the department of obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive sciences, UCSF

Ashley Morales, birth mother; program administrative assistant, La Selva, an outpatient behavioral health treatment program

Susan Dusza Guerra Leksander, birth mother; agency and clinical director, Pact, an adoption alliance

Sponsored