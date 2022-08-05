Adoption is frequently cited, particularly among those opposed to abortion, as a solution to an unwanted pregnancy. But in fact, fewer than one in ten people denied abortion care chooses to put their child up for adoption, according to UCSF studies, and among all abortion seekers, less than one percent chooses adoption. We’ll explore why, and we’ll hear from women who did choose adoption about their experiences.
Birth Mothers Share Their Adoption Experiences
(Mike Kemp via Getty Images)
Guests:
Angie Swanson-Kyriaco, birth mother; executive director, MPower Alliance
Gretchen Sisson, sociologist in the department of obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive sciences, UCSF
Ashley Morales, birth mother; program administrative assistant, La Selva, an outpatient behavioral health treatment program
Susan Dusza Guerra Leksander, birth mother; agency and clinical director, Pact, an adoption alliance
