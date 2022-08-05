Oakland Museum’s “Hella Feminist” Asks Visitors to Challenge, and Expand, Meaning of Feminism

The Oakland Museum’s new exhibit, Hella Feminist, was scheduled to open two years ago to mark the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. The pandemic pushed the opening into a drastically changed climate for women after the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to an abortion. Through the works of contemporary artists responding to our current moment and an examination of historical items from the museum’s archive, the exhibit challenges visitors to interrogate the history and our concepts of feminism. Forum talks with the museum curators about the exhibit and what feminism means in this moment.