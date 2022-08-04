As Cases Rise, Gov. Newsom Declares State of Emergency to Address Monkeypox

California reported more than 1,100 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox on Tuesday, a day after Governor Newsom declared a public health state of emergency to address the rapid spread of the disease in the state. Monkeypox, which spreads through close physical contact, has disproportionately affected gay and bisexual men, and LGBTQ activists are protesting the long wait times and limited availability of vaccines in many California counties. We’ll take your questions about monkeypox, the state response and how best to stay protected.