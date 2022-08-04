KQED is a proud member of
Forum

As Cases Rise, Gov. Newsom Declares State of Emergency to Address Monkeypox

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A health worker wearing gloves holding a test sample tubes labeled 'Monkeypox'.
 (David Talukdar via Getty Images)

California reported more than 1,100 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox on Tuesday, a day after Governor Newsom declared a public health state of emergency to address the rapid spread of the disease in the state. Monkeypox, which spreads through close physical contact, has disproportionately affected gay and bisexual men, and LGBTQ activists are protesting the long wait times and limited availability of vaccines in many California counties. We’ll take your questions about monkeypox, the state response and how best to stay protected.

Guests:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong M.D., Infectious Disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center

Scott Wiener, California state senator, representing San Francisco

Tom Temprano, political director, Equality California, an LGBTQ+ rights advocacy organization

