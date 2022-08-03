Landscape irrigation accounts for about half of residential water use in California, according to state data. That’s leading some drought-conscious residents to consider tearing up their lawns in favor of less water-intensive gardens. We’ll talk about how to embark on removing your lawn and the plants, grasses and trees you might consider replacing it with.
How to Replace Your Water-Intensive Lawn
Arctostaphylos densiflora (manzanita), Agave 'Blue Glow,' Stachys byzantina, Dasylirion longissimum, Sesleria 'Greenlee' (David Madison via Getty Images)
Guests:
Flora Grubb, owner, Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco
Shawn Maestretti, founder and principal, Studio Petrichor - a landscaping company focused on drought-tolerant gardens
Caitlin Hernández, LA explained reporter, KPCC-LAist
