All Things Considered
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Forum

How to Replace Your Water-Intensive Lawn

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Arctostaphylos densiflora (manzanita), Agave 'Blue Glow,' Stachys byzantina, Dasylirion longissimum, Sesleria 'Greenlee' (David Madison via Getty Images)

Landscape irrigation accounts for about half of residential water use in California, according to state data. That’s leading some drought-conscious residents to consider tearing up their lawns in favor of less water-intensive gardens. We’ll talk about how to embark on removing your lawn and the plants, grasses and trees you might consider replacing it with.

Guests:

Flora Grubb, owner, Flora Grubb Gardens in San Francisco

Shawn Maestretti, founder and principal, Studio Petrichor - a landscaping company focused on drought-tolerant gardens

Caitlin Hernández, LA explained reporter, KPCC-LAist

