Even as we’re seeing more on-screen depictions of disability in films like “CODA” and “Sound of Metal,” the number of disabled people behind the camera remains low. That affects what stories are told — and their accuracy. As disabled artists push for more opportunities to tell their stories — on film, in visual art and through dance — we’ll talk with some in California who are advancing the cultural landscape of disability storytelling. We want to hear from you: What stories would you like to see told? Email us at forum@kqed.org or leave us a voicemail at 415-553-3300.
The Future of Storytelling, as Charted by Disabled Artists
Antoine Hunter on left. Nasreen Alkhateeb on right. (Photo of Antoine Hunter curtesy of Mark Kitaoka. Photo of Nasreen Alkhateeb curtesy of Carlo & Elise of Stereo Vision Photography )
Guests:
Nasreen Alkhateeb, filmmaker based in Los Angeles
Alison O'Daniel, visual artist and filmmaker based in Los Angeles and San Francisco
Antoine Hunter (AKA Purple Fire Crow), director, producer and choreographer based in Oakland; founder, Urban Jazz Dance Company and Bay Area International Deaf Dance Festival
