Forum

The Future of Storytelling, as Charted by Disabled Artists

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Image on left is of a man with long dark brown dreadlocks tied back. He's smiling and wearing a brown shirt. Image on the right is of a multi-heritage woman with long tightly wound dark brown curly hair, wearing red lipstick and a high neck black shirt. Background is darkly lit with one purple light illuminating her left side onto her hair.
Antoine Hunter on left. Nasreen Alkhateeb on right. (Photo of Antoine Hunter curtesy of Mark Kitaoka. Photo of Nasreen Alkhateeb curtesy of Carlo & Elise of Stereo Vision Photography )

Even as we’re seeing more on-screen depictions of disability in films like “CODA” and “Sound of Metal,” the number of disabled people behind the camera remains low. That affects what stories are told — and their accuracy. As disabled artists push for more opportunities to tell their stories — on film, in visual art and through dance — we’ll talk with some in California who are advancing the cultural landscape of disability storytelling. We want to hear from you: What stories would you like to see told? Email us at forum@kqed.org or leave us a voicemail at 415-553-3300.

Guests:

Nasreen Alkhateeb, filmmaker based in Los Angeles

Alison O'Daniel, visual artist and filmmaker based in Los Angeles and San Francisco

Antoine Hunter (AKA Purple Fire Crow), director, producer and choreographer based in Oakland; founder, Urban Jazz Dance Company and Bay Area International Deaf Dance Festival

