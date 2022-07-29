Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang together with dozens of other Democratic and Republican politicians announced on Wednesday that they're launching Forward, a new political party designed to appeal to centrists. But historically, third political parties have gained little traction in the United States. We'll talk about why and what could be different this time. And we'll hear from you: Would you support a third political party? What would it stand for?
What Would Your Ideal Third Party Stand For?
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Andrew Yang, entrepreneur, activist, and founder of Venture for America. (Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images)
Guests:
Eric Schickler, co-director, Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley
Mindy Romero, founder and director, Center for Inclusive Democracy, formerly the California Civic Engagement Project - a non-partisan research center at the University of Southern California
Tina Nguyen, national correspondent and founding partner, Puck
