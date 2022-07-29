KQED is a proud member of
Forum

What Would Your Ideal Third Party Stand For?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Andrew Yang, entrepreneur, activist, and founder of Venture for America. (Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images)

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang together with dozens of other Democratic and Republican politicians announced on Wednesday that they're launching Forward, a new political party designed to appeal to centrists. But historically, third political parties have gained little traction in the United States. We'll talk about why and what could be different this time. And we'll hear from you: Would you support a third political party? What would it stand for?

Guests:

Eric Schickler, co-director, Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley

Mindy Romero, founder and director, Center for Inclusive Democracy, formerly the California Civic Engagement Project - a non-partisan research center at the University of Southern California

Tina Nguyen, national correspondent and founding partner, Puck

