After seeing yet another ‘30 under 30’ and ‘40 under 40’ list celebrating the achievements of young people, San Francisco geriatric doctor Anna Chodos decided it was time people started hearing about the remarkable achievement of living into old age. She started the 80 over 80 project to share the stories and experiences of San Franciscans over the age of 80. Forum talks with Chodos and participants about their rich and rewarding lives, their experiences during the pandemic, and aging in a society that fears getting old.
“80 over 80” Celebrates San Franciscans in Their 9 Decade and Beyond
Guests:
Margaret Graf, founder, Senior Power - for seniors in the Sunset
Judy Goddess, founder and reporter, sfseniorbeat.com
Annie White, facilitator, Network for Elders - an organization in the Bayview supporting older adults
Anna Chodos, geriatrician and medical director of outpatient geriatrics services, San Francisco Health Network; associate professor, UCSF in Geriatrics
