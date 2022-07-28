KQED is a proud member of
"80 over 80" Celebrates San Franciscans in Their 9 Decade and Beyond

After seeing yet another ‘30 under 30’ and ‘40 under 40’ list celebrating the achievements of young people, San Francisco geriatric doctor Anna Chodos decided it was time people started hearing about the remarkable achievement of living into old age.  She started the 80 over 80 project to share the stories and experiences of San Franciscans over the age of 80. Forum talks with Chodos and participants about their rich and rewarding lives, their experiences during the pandemic, and aging in a society that fears getting old.

Guests:

Margaret Graf, founder, Senior Power - for seniors in the Sunset

Judy Goddess, founder and reporter, sfseniorbeat.com

Annie White, facilitator, Network for Elders - an organization in the Bayview supporting older adults

Anna Chodos, geriatrician and medical director of outpatient geriatrics services, San Francisco Health Network; associate professor, UCSF in Geriatrics

