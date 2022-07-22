What’s Your Song of the Summer?

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” has topped the Billboard albums chart for five weeks this summer, with his Latin trap and reggaetón beats on heavy rotation at beach days and house parties alike. The latest releases of Drake and Beyoncé are signaling for some a revival of house music, its uptempo beats symbolizing joy amidst struggle. And after 27 years, Netflix and TikTok returned Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” to the charts —winning fans not yet born at its release. This summer’s most popular music is eclectic, but there just may be a unifying energy to it all. We’ll discuss the sounds of Summer 2022 and hear your song of the summer.