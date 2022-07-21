KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
BBC World Service
11:00 pm – 12:00 amBBC World ServiceA one-hour radio program that provides international news, analysis and information in English and 42 other languages. Their global network of correspondents provide impartial news and reports on location.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
BBC World Service
11:00 pm – 12:00 amBBC World ServiceA one-hour radio program that provides international news, analysis and information in English and 42 other languages. Their global network of correspondents provide impartial news and reports on location.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

California Tackles Teen Sleep Deprivation As New School Start Times Take Effect

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

two students with backpacks on
High school students coming back to the classroom (Getty Images)

Kids aged 14 to 17 should get a minimum of eight hours of sleep a night, according to the National Sleep Foundation. But more than three-quarters of U.S. high school students report sleeping less than that on school nights, CDC surveys show. To help teens sleep better, California became the first state in the nation to set new start times for public schools: as of July 1, high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30, and middle schools no earlier than 8:00. We'll hear what you think of the new schedules and take your teen and adolescent sleep questions.

Guests:

Dr. Rafael Pelayo, clinical professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in the Division of Sleep Medicine, Stanford University Medical Center; author, “How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night”

Lisa L. Lewis, author, "The Sleep-Deprived Teen: Why Our Teenagers Are So Tired, and How Parents and Schools Can Help Them Thrive"

Sponsored