President Biden’s approval rating is below 40%, and a poll this week from the New York Times and Siena College found 64% of Democratic voters would prefer a new presidential candidate in 2024. We’ll talk about what’s fueling voter dissatisfaction with the president, and we want to hear from you: should Biden run again? If not, do you have ideas of who should pick up the mantle?
Should Biden Run Again in 2024?
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on efforts to lower high gas prices in the South Court Auditorium at Eisenhower Executive Office Building June 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. ( JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Tamara Keith, NPR White House correspondent, Co-host of the @NPRPolitics podcast.
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED - Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show.
Sponsored