KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

‘The Only’

Briana Scurry is one of the best women's soccer players in the history of the sport. A new documentary called "The Only" looks at how she got there.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

‘The Only’

Briana Scurry is one of the best women's soccer players in the history of the sport. A new documentary called "The Only" looks at how she got there.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Would You Leave the United States If You Could?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 ( Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm via Getty Images)

“Where else can we go when this country turns on us?” That’s the question author Wajahat Ali wrestles with in his recent column for the Daily Beast, “Is It Time for Me to Leave America?” Ali, who is Muslim and U.S.-born, says it feels reckless not to have at least an exit plan if you’re a person of color in the United States in this political and cultural climate. He also says that in his heart, he knows he will stay. We’ll talk with Ali and others who’ve contemplated emigrating about what’s prompting them to leave and what’s keeping them home.

Guests:

Wajahat Ali, author, "Go Back to Where You Came From;" columnist, the Daily Beast; co-host, podcast Democracy-ish

Areyon Jolivette, Los Angeles-based writer

Sponsored