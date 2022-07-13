California Aims to Be an ‘Abortion Sanctuary’ Post-Roe. Is it Prepared?

The day that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Gavin Newsom affirmed that California would be a sanctuary for those seeking abortion care and signed legislation protecting doctors and patients from liability imposed by states banning the procedure. About 10,000 more out-of-state residents will come to California annually to seek abortion care, according to a new UCLA report. But about 40 percent of California counties don’t have a single abortion provider. We’ll look at California’s “access deserts” and the realities of abortion access in the state, for Californians and out-of-state abortion-seekers alike.