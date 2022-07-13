The day that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Gavin Newsom affirmed that California would be a sanctuary for those seeking abortion care and signed legislation protecting doctors and patients from liability imposed by states banning the procedure. About 10,000 more out-of-state residents will come to California annually to seek abortion care, according to a new UCLA report. But about 40 percent of California counties don’t have a single abortion provider. We’ll look at California’s “access deserts” and the realities of abortion access in the state, for Californians and out-of-state abortion-seekers alike.
California Aims to Be an ‘Abortion Sanctuary’ Post-Roe. Is it Prepared?
A photograph shows contraception pills in a health center in Paris on July 1, 2022, which allows women to perform abortion by vacuum aspiration (or suction aspiration)n without going to the hospital, meaning less paperwork and less anxiety. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Lauren Hepler, housing and retail reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
Fabiola Carrión, director, Reproductive and Sexual Health, National Health Law Program
Michelle Rivera, program manager, Act For Women and Girls
Jon Dunn, President/CEO, Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties
Sponsored