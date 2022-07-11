California’s 2nd Generation ‘Doughnut Kids’ Are Taking Over the Store

Nearly 80 percent of Southern California’s doughnut shops are estimated to be owned by Cambodian immigrants. Many of those owners, who struggled over hot fryers at shops open 24hours a day, seven days a week, hoped that their own children would move away from the doughnut business and join the ranks of white-collar professionals. But a generation of “doughnut kids” are opting to continue family traditions and run the shops they grew up in. They are modernizing the business while learning how to be the boss. We'll talk about doughnuts and the experience of continuing a family business’ legacy

Guests:

Cathy Chaplin , Senior Reporter and Editor, Eater LA, - author of Food Lovers' Guide to Los Angeles. She is the author of the article "The Future of LA’s Cambodian-Owned Doughnut Shops Is in the Hands of the Next Generation."



Dorothy Chow , Vice-president, B & H Bakery Distributors.

Danette Kuoch , Co-owner and operator, California Donuts - Kuoch is a second-generation doughnut shop owner and created the Snickers doughnut.

