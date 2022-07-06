KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Forum From The Archives: Celebrating Beauty Beyond the Gender Binary

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A photo of Kenneth Senegal with a full face of makeup in front of a rainbow fan that reads "Equality"
Kenneth Senegal is a beauty entertainment influencer. (Photo: Kenneth Senegal)

From celebrities like Harry Styles and the members of boy band BTS to social media beauty influencers like Patrick Starrr and Kenneth Senegal, more and more men and nonbinary folk are publicly embracing makeup in their daily lives. And as author and journalist David Yi argues in their new book, the male beauty influencers of today have ancient cultural precedents. “Pretty Boys” traces male beauty figures throughout history, from Ramses the Great to ‘80s glam rockers to drag culture newly entering the mainstream. We’ll hear about how beauty influencers, both past and present, have explored gender through makeup.

This segment originally aired June 11, 2021

Guests:

Kenneth Senegal, Beauty Entertainment influencer

David Yi, founder and editor, Very Good Light -- a men's beauty publication; author, "Pretty Boys: Legendary Icons Who Redefined Beauty and How to Glow Up, Too"

