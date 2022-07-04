KQED is a proud member of
One Resident’s Hong Kong

Marking Hong Kong's 25th year under Chinese rule. As Chinese leader Xi Jinping observes the anniversary in Hong Kong, a former resident tells the story of his city, and its dramatic loss of human rights. Hong Kong, plus the news, on The World.see more
Forum

Amor Towles Shares His Odysseys, Both Literary and Literal

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Photo: David Jacobs)

California – and specifically Lincoln Park in San Francisco – is at least in theory the ultimate destination for the band of travelers and seekers that populate Amor Towles’s latest novel, “The Lincoln Highway.” But their journey becomes defined by detours, reversals and recalibrations – in much the same way that Towles describes how he composes his novels. “While I’m writing chapters,” he says, “I’m also adapting to surprises that surface from the work.” We’ll talk to Towles about the themes that unite his novels and his own odyssey as a writer.

Originally aired 6/7/22

Guests:

Amor Towles, author. His most recent book is "The Lincoln Highway." His other books include "A Gentleman in Moscow" and "Rules of Civility."

