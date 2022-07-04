KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

One Resident’s Hong Kong

Marking Hong Kong's 25th year under Chinese rule. As Chinese leader Xi Jinping observes the anniversary in Hong Kong, a former resident tells the story of his city, and its dramatic loss of human rights. Hong Kong, plus the news, on The World.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

One Resident’s Hong Kong

Marking Hong Kong's 25th year under Chinese rule. As Chinese leader Xi Jinping observes the anniversary in Hong Kong, a former resident tells the story of his city, and its dramatic loss of human rights. Hong Kong, plus the news, on The World.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Fantastic Negrito Shares New Album and Ancestral Stories with KQED Live

Alexis MadrigalMina Kim
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Fantastic Negrito, winner of Best Contemporary Blues Album for 'Please Don't Be Dead', poses in the press room during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Fantastic Negrito is one of the most original and successful performers to emerge from the Bay Area over the last decade. A musician, a storyteller and a carrier of our region’s Black musical traditions, he began performing on the streets of Oakland. Now he’s won 3 Grammys and he’s got a new album coming out today. Alexis, Mina Kim and some lucky KQED Live fans, got to hear a preview of that album a few months back, and we’re excited to finally be able to share Fantastic Negrito’s electric performance with you.

Originally aired 6/3/22

Guests:

Fantastic Negrito, Oakland-based musician, New album is White Jesus Black Problems

Sponsored