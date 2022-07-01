KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Celestial Events Abound in July's Night Skies

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A meteor from the 2016 Perseid meteor shower streaks across the night sky above some pine trees in the Cleveland National Forest. Mount Laguna, San Diego County, California. USA (Kevin Key via Getty Images)

Fireworks may be in your future this holiday, but there are other reasons to gaze skyward in July. We’ll talk about meteor showers and other celestial events you can catch, hear about the Mars Perseverance rover’s latest adventures and get updates on the James Hubble telescope, expected to release its first images this month.

Guests:

Andrew Fraknoi, astronomer and professor, Fromm Institute at the University of San Francisco and the OLLI Program at SF State; author of many textbooks and popular books about astronomy

