KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

LGBTQ Diplomacy

Three diplomats specifically assigned to handle LGBTQ issues reflect on life for queer people around the world. They share their goals and priorities, on All Things Considered. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

LGBTQ Diplomacy

Three diplomats specifically assigned to handle LGBTQ issues reflect on life for queer people around the world. They share their goals and priorities, on All Things Considered. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

A Ground Shifting Supreme Court Terms Comes to a Close

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

gold-trimmed wooden judicial gavel (Catherine McQueen via Getty Images)

This year’s ground shifting Supreme Court term comes to a close on Thursday. This term, the Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, expanded religious rights and struck down gun regulation. In the process, it has positioned its jurisprudence to rely heavily on historical precedents from colonial times to guide its decisions. With confidence in the Supreme Court at an all-time low, many Americans believe that the justices are out of step with the majority of the country. What will that mean for the Court’s future? We’ll talk to a panel of experts about the term’s most significant rulings and look at what might be on the docket for next year’s term when Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joins the Court.

Guests:

Rory Little, professor; UC-Hastings College of the Law; former attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice

Margaret Russell, professor of Constitutional Law; Santa Clara University School of Law

Sponsored