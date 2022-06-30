KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

LGBTQ Diplomacy

Three diplomats specifically assigned to handle LGBTQ issues reflect on life for queer people around the world. They share their goals and priorities, on All Things Considered. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

LGBTQ Diplomacy

Three diplomats specifically assigned to handle LGBTQ issues reflect on life for queer people around the world. They share their goals and priorities, on All Things Considered. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

The Vast, Various and Multicultural World of Bay Area BBQ

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Photo taken in Leipzig, Germany (Kay Fochtmann via Getty Images)

In some parts of the country, barbecue is a fighting word. It launches hot debates on vinegar versus tomato-based sauce and the right ways to rub, spice and smoke. KQED Food editor Luke Tsai has a different take. His new series, BBQ in the Bay, highlights the region’s unique barbecue cultures from various traditions of cooking food outdoors over an open flame and how it brings communities together.  As part of Forum’s regular segment on food cultures of the Bay Area, called All You Can Eat, we’ll dish on Mongolian barbecue, lechon, barbacoa, barbecue oysters, brisket and much more.

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

Pendarvis "Pen" Harshaw, columnist, KQED Arts; host, KQED's "Rightnowish" podcast

Ray Castro, dentist in East Bay; amateur barbecue competitor

Rocky Rivera, emcee; writer; part of KQED's BBQ in the Bay series

Sponsored