Forum

Answering Your Covid Questions with UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 21: Doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and vaccination record cards await pediatric patients at UW Medical Center - Roosevelt on June 21, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccines advisory committee decided Tuesday to recommend that covid vaccines be reformulated to better protect against the highly transmissible omicron variant. The vote comes as reported coronavirus cases top 10 million in California – a figure widely considered an undercount.  We’ll discuss what the vote means, as well as the latest on covid subvariants, boosters and long covid, with UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

Guests:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong M.D., infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center

