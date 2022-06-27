Former President Trump repeatedly tried to persuade top Justice Department officials to act on baseless fraud allegations in the days after the 2020 election, former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue testified on Thursday. As the January 6 committee hearings pause before resuming in July, we'll analyze the information presented so far and talk about what's next for the DOJ's investigation into Trump’s attempt to interfere in the 2020 election.
What’s Ahead for the DOJ as the Jan. 6 Hearings Pause
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: A general view of the fifth hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2022 in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images)
Guests:
Zack Beauchamp, senior correspondent, Vox
Shanlon Wu, criminal defense attorney; legal analyst, CNN; former federal prosecutor who also served as counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno
