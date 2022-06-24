"Painful" is how many reproductive rights advocates are describing their reactions to the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe vs. Wade that was officially released Friday. A leaked draft decision in May warned of the impending opinion's ruling. In dissent, the Court's three liberal justices warned that the opinion's approach "places in jeopardy other rights, from contraception to same-sex intimacy and marriage." In this hour, we hear and react to listeners as they process the Supreme Court's decision.
Listeners React to Historic Supreme Court Ruling Overturning Roe vs. Wade
Guests:
Jessica Pinckney , Executive Director, Access Reproductive Justice, a nonprofit that helps patients access abortions by providing information, financial and logistical assistance
Lauren Rankin , writer, speaker, and activist. She is the author of "Bodies on the Line: At the Front Lines of the Fight to Protect Abortion in America"
