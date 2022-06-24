KQED is a proud member of
10:00 am – 11:00 am Forum

Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe v. Wade

Roe v. Wade is overturned. Just short of 50 years after the Supreme Court issued its landmark decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion, the Court ruled Friday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that states may ban the procedure as early as conception. The ruling is expected to set in motion a cascade of highly restrictive abortion laws in at half of the states. We analyze the decision, look at its impact and hear your reactions.see more
10:00 am – 11:00 am

Listeners React to Historic Supreme Court Ruling Overturning Roe vs. Wade

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
"Painful" is how many reproductive rights advocates are describing their reactions to the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe vs. Wade that was officially released Friday. A leaked draft decision in May warned of the impending opinion's ruling. In dissent, the Court's three liberal justices warned that the opinion's approach   "places in jeopardy other rights, from contraception to same-sex intimacy and marriage."  In this hour, we hear and react to listeners as they process the Supreme Court's decision.

Guests:

Jessica Pinckney , Executive Director, Access Reproductive Justice, a nonprofit that helps patients access abortions by providing information, financial and logistical assistance

Lauren Rankin , writer, speaker, and activist. She is the author of "Bodies on the Line: At the Front Lines of the Fight to Protect Abortion in America"

