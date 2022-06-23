KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Forum

Leila Mottley’s Debut Novel “Nightcrawling” Tells a Universal Story Rooted in Oakland

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Skyline of Oakland at dusk. (Thomas Winz via Getty Images)

“I really wanted to depict the ways that young Black girls are made adults by a culture that sees us that way,” says Leila Mottley of her debut novel “Nightcrawling.” The 2018 Oakland Youth Poet Laureate started writing the book when she was 17 and three years later, has received glowing reviews and a spot in the Oprah Book Club. Set in Oakland, “Nightcrawling” tells the story of Kiara, a character who offers an unflinching and lyrical portrayal of what it is to be poor, Black and a young woman. We talk to Mottley about her book.

Guests:

Leila Mottley, author, "Nightcrawling" --Mottley was the 2018 Oakland Youth Poet Laureate.

