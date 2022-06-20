What We’ve Learned and What’s Ahead in the Jan. 6 Hearings

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., listen during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol hearing in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., listen during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol hearing in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Thursday’s hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection highlighted the effort to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to stop the certification of the 2020 election. The committee presented evidence of the potential criminal liability of lawyer John Eastman, the architect of that plan, who asked Rudy Giuliani for a presidential pardon following the insurrection. We’ll analyze that and other takeaways from the hearing and talk to California Congressman Adam Schiff, who will lead Tuesday’s hearing.

Guests:

Congressman Adam Schiff , Democratic Congressman representing California's 28th District in Los Angeles County; chair of the House Intelligence Committee and member of the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. His recent book is "Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could."

Ankush Khardori , lawyer based in Washington, D.C.; contributing writer for New York magazine's "Intelligencer," and a contributing editor at Politico magazine.

Ron Elving , senior editor and correspondent on the Washington Desk, NPR News