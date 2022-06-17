KQED is a proud member of
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 am

Forum From the Archives: Reem Assil’s Cookbook 'Arabiyya' Weaves 'Recipes for Resilience' With Reflections on the Arab Diaspora

Reem Assil, owner of San Francisco and Oakland’s Reem’s Kitchen, began her career as a chef with a thirst for activism, often advocating for social justice and sustainability at work. As the opening chef of Dyafa, an Arab fine-dining restaurant in Oakland, Assil began to reimagine power dynamics in the kitchen, which she boldly reflected on in her Eater article “Don’t Call Me Chef.” Assil joins Forum to talk about her new book “Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora,” in which she weaves personal essays on food, family, identity, hospitality, activism and political struggles amid recipes influenced by Arab flavors. see more
Forum

Fans React to the Golden State Warriors' 'Unlikely' Championship

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Boston - June 16: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) lifting the Finals MVP trophy after they defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90. The Boston Celtics hosted the Golden State Warriors for Game Six of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden in Boston on June 17, 2022.  (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Unlikely. That’s what Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr called this championship. After two years of battling injuries and tough losses, the Dubs won their fourth NBA title in eight years Thursday, beating the Celtics in Boston. We hear your reactions to Golden State’s victory.

Guests:

Tim Kawakami, senior columnist and editor in chief of Bay Area coverage, The Athletic

Carlos Cabrera-Lomeli, reporter, KQED

