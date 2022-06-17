Unlikely. That’s what Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr called this championship. After two years of battling injuries and tough losses, the Dubs won their fourth NBA title in eight years Thursday, beating the Celtics in Boston. We hear your reactions to Golden State’s victory.
Fans React to the Golden State Warriors' 'Unlikely' Championship
Boston - June 16: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) lifting the Finals MVP trophy after they defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90. The Boston Celtics hosted the Golden State Warriors for Game Six of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden in Boston on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Guests:
Tim Kawakami, senior columnist and editor in chief of Bay Area coverage, The Athletic
Carlos Cabrera-Lomeli, reporter, KQED
