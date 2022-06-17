KQED is a proud member of
Forum

'We the Users' Proposes Fixes for the Tech That's Failing Us

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Geoffrey Fowler recalls that when he first began reporting on consumer tech innovations two decades ago, the worst you might say about a product was that it was too expensive or too hard to use. But today, the tech we've come to depend on can steal our data, spy on our kids, send us down rabbit holes and feed us misinformation. Fowler joins us to talk about his new Washington Post series "We the Users," which identifies the tech products and services that fail us and how to fix them.

Guests:

Geoffrey Fowler, technology columnist, Washington Post

