All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

‘Father of the Bride’

Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia star in the latest remake of the 1950s comedy "Father of the Bride." They talk about their film and friendship, on All Things Considered. see more
Forum

Forum From the Archives: Reem Assil’s Cookbook 'Arabiyya' Weaves 'Recipes for Resilience' With Reflections on the Arab Diaspora

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Headshot of Reem Assil (Photo by Lara Aburamadan)

Reem Assil, owner of San Francisco and Oakland’s Reem’s Kitchen, began her career as a chef with a thirst for activism, often advocating for social justice and sustainability at work. As the opening chef of Dyafa, an Arab fine-dining restaurant in Oakland, Assil began to reimagine power dynamics in the kitchen which she boldly reflected on in her Eater article, “Don’t Call Me Chef.”   Assil joins Forum to talk about her new book, “Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora,” in which she  weaves personal essays on food, family, identity, hospitality, activism and political struggles amid recipes influenced by Arab flavors.

This segment originally aired Apr. 22.

Guests:

Reem Assil, chef, Reem's California; author, "Arabiyya: Recipes From the Life of An Arab in Diaspora"

