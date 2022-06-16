Racism's Insidious Toll on the Health of the Nation

For decades, award-winning health journalist Linda Villarosa says she “long understood that something about being Black has led to the documented poor health of Black Americans.” And that “something” was not race per se or poverty or lack of access to education, information, or healthcare. According to Villarosa, poor health outcomes are directly tied to racism itself. In her latest book, “Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation,” Villarosa draws a direct line from centuries of discrimination and ongoing bias to the the health of the Black community. She debunks myths that continue to persist and offers a path forward to addressing racism that exists in our healthcare system. We talk to Villarosa about her book and answer your questions.