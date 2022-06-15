Honoring Norman Mineta’s Legacy as He’s Laid to Rest in San Jose

Norman Mineta, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Transportation, Congressmember and San Jose mayor, will be laid to rest in San Jose on Wednesday. Mineta was born in San Jose in 1931. During the Second World War, at the age of 10, he was imprisoned with his family in a Japanese internment camp in Wyoming. As a U.S. Representative, Mineta worked to provide reparations for interned Japanese Americans, co-sponsoring the Civil Liberties Act of 1988. As the Secretary of Transportation on Sept. 11, 2001, Mineta fought against appeals to intern Muslim Americans and later founded the Transportation Security Administration. We'll discuss Mineta’s legacy and celebrate his life.