All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords

Few people know the toll of gun violence better than former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was nearly killed in 2011. All Things Considered asks her about the current fight for gun control.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Looking for Solutions to Drought and Deluge by Asking “What Does Water Want?”

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Erica Gies's new book is "Water Always Wins." (Photo courtesy of Erica Gies.)

Water has agency. It wants to go where it wants to go. Humans, particularly in recent centuries, have fought against the desires of water with almost unimaginable amounts of concrete, pumps the size of houses, and enormous canals.  We’ve usually been able to make the water go where we want it to, and keep it from where we don’t. But, journalist Erica Gies argues in her new book, "Water Always Wins," that our water system here in the state and around the world is not going to hold for much longer. What comes after, she says, will require us to live and work with water’s desires, not against them.

Guests:

Erica Gies, independent journalist; National Geographic Explorer; author of "Water Always Wins"

