Trump’s “Big Lie” Was A “Big Rip-Off” and Other Revelations from the January 6th Hearings

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) delivers remarks during a Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol committee business meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) delivers remarks during a Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol committee business meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Please try again

In blunt testimony to the January 6th committee, former Attorney General William Barr testified he thought Donald Trump was “detached from reality” as the former President continued to tout the lie of a stolen election, a lie that had been repeatedly been debunked by Trump’s own advisors and campaign. Interweaving recorded interviews with live witnesses, on day two of the hearings, the committee focused on Trump’s knowledge that there was no credible basis for claims the 2020 election had been stolen and heard that there were two camps among Trump’s advisors: Team Normal and Team Rudy, which urged Trump to claim victory and pushed lies about voting fraud. We’ll talk to Select Committee member Representative Zoe Lofgren and a panel of experts about other revelations.

Guests:

Claudia Grisales , congressional reporter on NPR's Washington desk

Zoe Lofgren , U.S. Congresswoman representing California's 19th Congressional District; member of the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol



Ryan Goodman , professor of law, NYU. He's also co-editor-in-chief of "Just Security" and former special counsel for the Department of Defense.