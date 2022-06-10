A new series from KQED Arts & Culture takes stock of how Bay Area artists have weathered the pandemic and what they are doing now to lift up themselves and their communities. "Our Creative Futures" profiles artists and programs that support them, highlighting voguers in Oakland tackling LGBTQ+ health issues, a guaranteed income pilot program for artists and a new collective in San Francisco that uplifts Filipino voices. We’ll talk about the challenges for local artists and the ways that many have found to thrive during the pandemic.
KQED Arts Series, 'Our Creative Futures,' Profiles Bay Artists and the Communities that Uplift Them
Karaoke singers with 'TNT Traysikel,' Balay Kreative Executive Director Desi Danganan, and visual artist Cristine Blanco. Balay Kreative is building a Filipino arts and culture hub in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood. (Photos: Amaya Edwards, Beth LaBerge; Design: Kelly Heigert; Image: curtesy of KQED Arts & Cultures)
Guests:
Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts
Carlos Cabrera-Lomeli, reporter, KQED
Kim Requesto, multidisciplinary artist and cultural practitioner, Balay Kreative Studios
Rozz Nash, founder, The People's Conservatory
Guerrilla Davis, performing artist, Oakland to All
