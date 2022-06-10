KQED is a proud member of
Jan 6 Hearings

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold hearings starting June 9. The committee says the hearing will "present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings." see more
KQED Arts Series, 'Our Creative Futures,' Profiles Bay Artists and the Communities that Uplift Them

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Karaoke singers with 'TNT Traysikel,' Balay Kreative Executive Director Desi Danganan, and visual artist Cristine Blanco. Balay Kreative is building a Filipino arts and culture hub in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood.  (Photos: Amaya Edwards, Beth LaBerge; Design: Kelly Heigert; Image: curtesy of KQED Arts & Cultures)

A new series from KQED Arts & Culture takes stock of how Bay Area artists have weathered the pandemic and what they are doing now to lift up themselves and their communities. "Our Creative Futures" profiles artists and programs that support them, highlighting voguers in Oakland tackling LGBTQ+ health issues, a guaranteed income pilot program for artists and a new collective in San Francisco that uplifts Filipino voices. We’ll talk about the challenges for local artists and the ways that many have found to thrive during the pandemic.

Guests:

Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts

Carlos Cabrera-Lomeli, reporter, KQED

Kim Requesto, multidisciplinary artist and cultural practitioner, Balay Kreative Studios

Rozz Nash, founder, The People's Conservatory

Guerrilla Davis, performing artist, Oakland to All

