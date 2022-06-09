What Can Drought-Ridden California Learn from Las Vegas?

Residents of California's South Coast -- the hydrologic region that includes Los Angeles -- used about 25% more water in April than a year ago, according to state data released this week. Statewide, urban dwellers used about 17% more. That's sounding alarms about Californians’ ability and willingness to conserve water in the third year of what's shaping up to be the worst drought in state history. We’ll hear how Las Vegas's water agency has pushed its residents and businesses to conserve and talk about the practices that might work in California.