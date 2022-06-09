Residents of California's South Coast -- the hydrologic region that includes Los Angeles -- used about 25% more water in April than a year ago, according to state data released this week. Statewide, urban dwellers used about 17% more. That's sounding alarms about Californians’ ability and willingness to conserve water in the third year of what's shaping up to be the worst drought in state history. We’ll hear how Las Vegas's water agency has pushed its residents and businesses to conserve and talk about the practices that might work in California.
What Can Drought-Ridden California Learn from Las Vegas?
Colorful shot of Las Vegas showing the familiar needle with mountains in the background. (Sportstock via Getty Images)
Guests:
Heather Cooley, director of research, Pacific Institute - a water policy think tank
Colby Pellegrino, deputy general manager of resources, Las Vegas Valley Water District and the Southern Nevada Water Authority
